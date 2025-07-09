ICE operation in Minneapolis arrests criminal sex offenders: Authorities

The Brief Officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) say they have arrested 11 people convicted of various offenses as part of a coordinated operation. Offenders were apprehended during a targeted enforcement operation between June 6 and June 11, 2025. 70% of ICE arrests have convictions or pending charges, according to ICE officials.



Officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) say they have arrested several convicted sex offenders as part of a coordinated operation in Minneapolis.

ICE arrests sex offenders in Minneapolis

What we know:

During a targeted enforcement operation between June 6 and June 11, authorities say they arrested 11 people convicted of various charges.

Below are the details provided about those arrested by ICE as part of the operation:

Pao Angelo Vang, convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child on June 6, 2025.

Thong Lao, convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child on June 6, 2025.

Tou Pao Lee, convicted of soliciting a minor on June 6, 2025.

Va Vang, convicted of first-degree sexual assault on June 6, 2025.

Xiong Pao Vang, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 on June 6, 2025.

Yee Shae, convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor on June 6, 2025.

Yia Xiong, convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct on June 6, 2025.

Pok Vue, convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on June 10, 2025.

Hue Nai Cheng, convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on June 11, 2025.

Vang Neng Lao, convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on June 11, 2025.

Dao Moua, convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct on June 6, 2025.

What they're saying:

"These pedophiles and sex offenders are the sickos our brave ICE law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to arrest and remove from American communities," said ICE Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement. "Governor Walz and his fellow sanctuary politicians are fighting to keep these sex offenders and other criminal illegal aliens in our country. Instead of comparing ICE to the Nazi-Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these pedophiles from Minnesota."

Officials with DHS say that 70% of ICE arrests have convictions or pending charges.