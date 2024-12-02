Lawsuit accuses Minneapolis hotel of failing to stop Anton Lazzaro's sex trafficking

The Brief A new lawsuit accuses Hotel Ivy of enabling sex trafficking by Anton Lazzaro, who was convicted in 2023 for exploiting teenage girls. Victims allege the hotel overlooked clear signs of trafficking. The lawsuit seeks damages against the hotel for failing to act to stop the sex trafficking.



A new lawsuit accuses Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis of permitting the sex trafficking of teenage girls by former Minnesota GOP operative Anton Lazzaro.

Background

Lazzaro was convicted in federal court and sentenced back in 2023 for the sex trafficking case.

He was accused of giving underage girls money, gifts, and alcohol in exchange for sex. At trial, he was found guilty of seven counts related to sex trafficking.

Prosecutors likened Lazzaro's crimes to the case against Jeffrey Epstein.

At sentencing, one of Lazzaro's victims said she continued to be haunted by the abuse, "I still see him in my nightmares, in my panic attacks, in men in their thirties… Putting Tony behind bars will save so many girls," she said.

Prosecutors sought 30 years behind bars for Lazzaro. A judge ultimately sentenced him to 21 years in prison.

He is currently serving time in federal prison in Sandstone, Minn.

Lawsuit filed

In a lawsuit filed by a group of Lazzaro's victims, they accuse Hotel Ivy of failing to intervene despite obvious "red flags" of sex trafficking.

After an associate recruited the young girls, the lawsuit alleges Lazzaro would Uber them to his condo at the hotel and have them check in at Hotel Ivy's front desk. The staff would obtain the girls' identities before contacting Lazzaro. Lazzaro would also sometimes purchase hotel rooms for the girl as well.

At trial, the lawsuit claims the night shift manager admitted the circumstances in which the girls would arrive for Lazzaro would have been a "red flag" for sex trafficking if the girls had been typical hotel guests.

The teen girls would sometimes also leave Lazzaro's condo visibly intoxicated, the lawsuit alleges.

"The Hotel Ivy could have and should have prevented the sex trafficking occurring on its premises," the lawsuit concludes.

What's next?

Attorney Jeff Anderson, who is representing the victims, is expected to speak on Tuesday about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks damages against the Hotel Ivy for failing to prevent sex trafficking on its premises.