Minneapolis, Hennepin County accepting proposals for how to spend $14 million in housing funding

Published 
Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The city of Minneapolis and Hennepin County are accepting proposals for how the municipalities should spend their approximately $17.5 million in CARES Act funding.

In a release Monday, the city and county said up to $14 million of the funds can be used to facilitate the proposals.

The funding is designated for homeless prevention and housing assistance for people impacted by COVID-19.

The city and county are accepting proposals for the following four areas:

  1. Emergency Shelter
  2. Street Outreach
  3. Rapid re-housing
  4. Homelessness prevention (Shelter diversion)

The city and county are accepting the requests through its supplier portal, which you can access here.