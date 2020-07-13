Minneapolis, Hennepin County accepting proposals for how to spend $14 million in housing funding
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The city of Minneapolis and Hennepin County are accepting proposals for how the municipalities should spend their approximately $17.5 million in CARES Act funding.
In a release Monday, the city and county said up to $14 million of the funds can be used to facilitate the proposals.
The funding is designated for homeless prevention and housing assistance for people impacted by COVID-19.
The city and county are accepting proposals for the following four areas:
- Emergency Shelter
- Street Outreach
- Rapid re-housing
- Homelessness prevention (Shelter diversion)
The city and county are accepting the requests through its supplier portal, which you can access here.