Minneapolis firefighters injured in backdraft, fire damages small businesses

Two Minneapolis firefighters were knocked off their feet and injured in a backdraft while responding to a fire that spread from a dumpster to two buildings on Wednesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, firefighters found a large debris pile on fire between two buildings, which then spread to a building located at 1813 block of 6th St. S. around 5:22 a.m. Fire crews laid lines and extinguished the exterior fire, then went to conduct searches of them, when the fire continued to spread to all floors and burned through the roof.

Shortly after, crews noticed smoke showing from the neighboring building to the west, located at 1815 6th St. S., triggering a second alarm for additional personnel and equipment.

As firefighters entered the building, there was an explosion caused by smoke and gas build-up, known as a backdraft, authorities said.

According to a press release, two firefighters were "blown off their feet from the explosion," but were able to self-evacuate with assistance from other responders. They sustained minor injuries and remain in stable condition at a local hospital.

Minneapolis fire crews are onsite of a fire that spread from a dumpster to a residential home.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the 1815 building has several businesses that utilize the space, while the 1813 building is a residential home with a

daycare business.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.