Minneapolis firefighter injured by falling debris while battling house fire

article

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire in Minneapolis Friday evening.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire just before 6:30 p.m. on the 4300 block of James Avenue North. Upon arrival, there was heavy fire in the back of the house and heavy smoke coming from the front.

Crews worked on putting out the fire and searched the home. The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries from falling debris and received first aid on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The house was deemed uninhabitable. The fire department said the utilities were shut off, and the home will be boarded up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.