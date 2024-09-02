Man fatally shot in south Minneapolis on Labor Day

article

The Brief A man was fatally shot near Lake Street and 13th Avenue South on Labor Day. Additional officers were needed for an "uncooperative and hostile crowd" at the scene. No one has been arrested as of Monday morning.



A man was fatally shot early Monday morning in south Minneapolis, according to police.

What we know

Minneapolis police responded to a shooting just after 3 a.m. near Lake Street and 13th Avenue South and found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities say while officers worked to secure the scene and provide medical treatment to the victim, there was an "uncooperative and hostile crowd," so additional officers were requested at the scene.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.

What we don’t know

Few details were immediately known about the shooting, but police said there was a large group in the area before the incident occurred. Investigators are still working to determine the moments leading up to the shooting.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity along with the cause and nature of his death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.