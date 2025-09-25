Minneapolis duplex fire leaves man dead, 3 people displaced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A late-night duplex fire in northeast Minneapolis left one man dead, and three others displaced on Wednesday.
Deadly fire
What we know:
The fire started around 11:20 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames at the front of the house and on both floors.
Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters searched the property and located a man on the first floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.
No other injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is assisting three displaced residents. The duplex sustained extensive damage and has since been boarded up.
What we don't know:
The fire is believed to have started in the unit where the victim was found, though the official cause remains under investigation.
This marks the third fire-related death in Minneapolis this year.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Fire Department and FOX 9 crews at the scene.