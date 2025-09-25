Minneapolis duplex fire leaves man dead, 3 people displaced

The Brief A fire tore through a duplex in northeast Minneapolis late Wednesday night. A man was found dead on the first floor, and three others have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A late-night duplex fire in northeast Minneapolis left one man dead, and three others displaced on Wednesday.

Deadly fire

What we know:

The fire started around 11:20 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames at the front of the house and on both floors.

Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters searched the property and located a man on the first floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

No other injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is assisting three displaced residents. The duplex sustained extensive damage and has since been boarded up.

What we don't know:

The fire is believed to have started in the unit where the victim was found, though the official cause remains under investigation.

This marks the third fire-related death in Minneapolis this year.