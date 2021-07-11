Minneapolis encampment fires raise concerns among advocacy group

Jessica Murphy, a volunteer with the local group Home Base, says she is frustrated with the growing number of encampments across the city of Minneapolis.

She’s especially worried after two fires broke out at an encampment at Sheridan Memorial Park on Saturday.

"Being unhoused is a major issue right now throughout the country, and specifically here in Minneapolis, because needs aren’t getting met," says Murphy.

At least eight tents were damaged, as well as food and clothing.

Murphy says the biggest concern is safety and while no injuries were reported, they are calling on city leaders to do more.

"Their needs aren’t being heard from elected officials and we’re seeing more fires and other issues that are coming about because of that," she said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department has not responded to FOX 9’s request on the cause of these fires, but Murphy worries someone will get hurt if nothing is done to keep people from living on the streets.

She hopes these latest fires will show city leaders just how dire a solution is needed for those experiencing homelessness.

"People weren’t made to live in survival mode constantly," says Murphy.

The mayor’s office has also not returned FOX 9’s request for comment.

In the meantime, Home Base is collecting donations, such as tents, water, clothing, for those impacted. Those interested in can donate by clicking on the organization’s website.