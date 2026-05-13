Minneapolis data center moratorium: City council to vote on temporary pause amid environmental concerns

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council will vote next Thursday on a proposed pause on new data centers. Residents raised concerns about energy use, water, pollution and impacts on neighborhoods at a town hall. The moratorium would temporarily halt new data centers as the city discusses potential regulations.



Minneapolis is weighing a temporary pause on new data centers as residents and city leaders debate their impact on the community.

Council member hosts town hall on data center moratorium

What they're saying:

Council Member Aurin Chowdhury led a town hall Wednesday night to discuss a proposed moratorium on new data centers in Minneapolis. About two dozen people attended, watched a short presentation and asked questions.

The focus was on hyperscale data centers – large buildings that use significant resources. While Minneapolis has several smaller data centers, it does not have any major ones.

Residents voice concerns about environmental impact

What they're saying:

"Energy consumption, water consumption. What does it mean in terms of air and noise pollution? What types of data centers are coming to Minneapolis? What’s the total cumulative impact if they’re smaller data centers?" said Aurin Chowdhury, Ward 12 Minneapolis City Council member, who introduced the ordinance.

"I have really big concerns about the environmental racism that happens when these data centers are placed in communities that are not built for them," added Hanah Coon, a Minneapolis resident.

"When there are companies who have so much money, they can basically do whatever they want when our electric bills are going up," noted Lee Samelson, a Minneapolis resident.

Residents pressed for answers about how large-scale data centers could affect water usage, electricity bills and the overall environment in their neighborhoods.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Jennifer Lor, a spokeswoman for the mayor, said: "As downtown Minneapolis continues to evolve, Mayor Frey believes data centers should be part of the conversation about its future — but he wants to make sure we fully understand both the benefits and impacts before taking next steps. He will continue working with city staff and share more in the coming weeks."

The other side:

In April, the city council appeared divided on whether to impose a moratorium, with some noting that data centers could solve the problem of vacant office space downtown. Others expressed concerns that a moratorium would "send unclear signals to the market."

What’s next for the moratorium vote

The city council will take up the moratorium proposal next Thursday. If approved, it will move to the full council for a final vote in June. Mayor Jacob Frey would then have the option to either sign or veto the measure. He has not indicated what he will do.