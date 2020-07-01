Minneapolis Charter Commission sets 2 public hearings on amendment for police department changes

The Minneapolis Charter Commission will host two public hearings to get feedback on an amendment that would remove language requiring a city police department and instead replace the department with the Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention.

The commissioner voted Wednesday to hold the first public hearing in two weeks on July 15 at 5 p.m. while the second hearing will be set by a committee reviewing the amendment.

Commissioners also voted to invite the authors of the amendment along with Mayor Jacob Frey -- who currently has full control over the police department -- to a meeting next week, July 8, to further discuss the amendment. Frey has supported significant overhaul for the Minneapolis Police Department but has rejected calls to completely defund it.

Both meetings will be held virtually.

Commissioners also announced plans to either vote on the amendment during their August meeting or to vote to extend the consideration process. Any extension, however, would mean the amendment change wouldn't be on the November ballot.

Even if the commission votes down the amendment, city councilmembers could still put the change on a ballot regardless.