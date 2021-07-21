Minneapolis Aquatennial, other events plan for extreme heat this weekend

The Torchlight Parade and many other outdoor events are returning to downtown Minneapolis. But, organizers say that during the Aquatennial, it will be extra important for people to stay cool and hydrated.

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s this weekend and the heat index expected to be even higher, officials are encouraging residents to bring their own water to the events. In the past, the Aquatennial has had water stations, but they aren't doing that this year because of the pandemic.

"Find your shade. Maybe pop into a restaurant, get out of the sun for a little bit. Wear your sunscreen and plan ahead," said Mark Remme with the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Meanwhile, organizers say this weekend’s main attraction at the state fairgrounds requires extra care, as well.

The Minnesota Horse Expo was postponed from April due to the pandemic, and organizers said they’ll be keeping barn doors open and fans on to keep air moving around. Organizers also encourage handlers to have their hoses and water buckets ready to keep their animals cool during the heat.

"It’s just one of those things you just grin and bear it. There's not a lot we can do about it," said Darrell Mead with the Minnesota Horse Expo.

