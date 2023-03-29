Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee County Zoo giraffe dies, 2nd in past week

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
zoo1.jpg article

Giraffe Rahna (Courtesy: Milwaukee County Zoo)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday, March 29 announced the death of "Rahna" – a 30-year-old reticulated giraffe.

Rahna was humanely euthanized after experiencing age-related health issues, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

It is the second recently announced giraffe death, coming exactly one week after the zoo announced the unexpected passing of a different giraffe, "Bahatika."

The zoo said Rahna was known as the "blonde" giraffe. She had one calf and was an "auntie" to recent giraffe calves at the zoo. 

"Rahna was a ‘smart and observant giraffe,’" the giraffe care team said, per the post. "Watching her grow from a smart and 'sassy' young giraffe into a sweet and mellow senior has been an honor and a pleasure."

The zoo's Giraffe Building was closed Wednesday to give the animals space to grieve. The zoo said patrons can support Rahna through the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.