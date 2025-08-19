Mille Lacs Lake walleye limit increasing amid slow fishing season

The Brief The Minnesota DNR is increasing the walleye limit for anglers on Mille Lacs Lake due to a slower bite season. Anglers will get to keep three walleyes, instead of two, though the size limits remain unchanged. The new walleye limit will go into effect on Saturday, Aug. 23, until Sunday, Nov. 30.



Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will get to keep an additional walleye after a slow start to the fishing season.

Mille Lacs Lake walleye limit

The backstory:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Tuesday it is increasing the walleye catch limit on Mille Lacs Lake from two to three fish. However, the size limit remains unchanged. Anglers can keep fish 17 inches or longer, with only one fish longer than 20 inches allowed.

The change, which takes place from Saturday, Aug. 23 until Sunday, Nov. 30, is due to a slow walleye bite season. As of July 31, licensed anglers have only caught 23.5% of the states allocated 113,600 pounds of walleye, according to the DNR.

"Our primary management objective is to maintain a healthy walleye population and remain within the state’s share of sustainable harvest," said Brad Parsons, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries section manager, in a provided statement. "The slow bite this year allows the DNR to meet that primary goal and offer anglers the chance to take home an extra fish during the remainder of the season."

The slower walleye bite season is attributed to an abundant food supply that offers alternative options to angler’s bait. As a result, the DNR says, fewer people have been fishing on the lake this year.

"Although abundant forage has slowed angler catch rates, that’s a good, healthy sign for Mille Lacs Lake," Parsons said. "Anglers are reporting they are catching plump walleye, and we expect the lake’s walleye population to grow well this season."

Additional information on Mille Lacs Lake finishing regulations can be found here.