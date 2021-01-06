Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, resigns

Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff and former White House press secretary, has resigned amid violent protests outside the nation's capital Wednesday.

Grisham, who previously served as the White House press secretary before making way for Kayleigh McEnany in April, submitted her resignation Wednesday.

Grisham was one of Trump’s longest-serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015. She never held a press briefing as White House press secretary.

FILE - Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying between El Paso, Texas and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 7, 2019.

Grisham said in a statement Wednesday that it was an "honor" to serve the country in the White House and be part of the first lady’s "mission" to help children.

Wednesday’s violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by the president’s supporters sparked renewed conversations inside the White House about mass resignations by mid-level aides who are responsible for operations of the office of the president.

Two people familiar with the conversations said the aides were torn between fears of what more would happen if they left and a desire to register their disgust with their boss. They spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this report.