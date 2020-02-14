Medtronic recalls MiniMed insulin pumps for delivering wrong doses

Medtronic is recalling some its insulin pumps after learning some of the pumps may not be delivering the proper amount of insulin to the user.

According to the FDA, MiniMed 600 Series insulin pumps have malfunctioned causing thousands of injuries and at least one death.

Two specific models are affected: Model 630G (MMT-1715) - all lots before October 2019 and Model 670G (MMT-1780) - all lots before August 2019.

These pumps have a missing or broken retainer ring, which helps like the cartridge in place. If not in place, too much or too little insulin could be administered.

The recall includes about 322,000 devices.

Anyone who uses these pumps should talk with their doctor. For more information, click here.

