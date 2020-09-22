MDH: 524 COVID-19 cases reported in 351 different Minnesota schools

article

The Minnesota Department of Health says 524 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Minnesota schools as of Tuesday.

FOX 9 obtained data from MDH showing 298 staff members and 226 students have tested positive since the school year began. Staff members account for 57 percent of the cases so far, leaving students with 43 percent.

351 total schools have been impacted by COVID-19 this year.

263 of those schools only had one case. 81 schools had 2-4 cases and seven schools saw outbreaks of more than 5 cases.

The Department of Health is organizing school COVID-19 data into a dashboard that will be publicly available soon.