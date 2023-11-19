Mcleod County crash kills 2, severely injures 2 others

article

Two people died after a head-on collision on Highway 7 and Kale Ave near Silverlake, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a Jeep was heading westbound on Highway 7 and a Buick sedan was heading eastbound when the two vehicles collided.

Both drivers were killed in the crash, the State Patrol says. A 34-year-old man from Mayer, Minnesota was driving the Jeep, and a 68-year-old man from Watertown, South Dakota was driving the Buick.

Both vehicles had one other passenger in the car. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol.