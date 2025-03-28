Marissa Simonetti declares U.S. Senate run despite lost support for tossing tarantula

The Brief Marissa Simonetti has declared her candidacy for a U.S. Senate seat after Tina Smith declared she would not seek reelection. In June 2024, Simonetti was arrested in Edina and charged with misdemeanor assault after an argument with a roommate, during which she threw a tarantula at her. Simonetti previously ran for a Hennepin County Commissioner seat – a race she eventually lost.



A name perhaps remembered more for throwing a tarantula down a flight of stairs during a dispute with a roommate, Marissa Simonetti declared her candidacy on Friday for U.S. Senate after Tina Smith announced she would not seek reelection.

Marissa Simonetti declares Minnesota Senate candidacy

What we know:

Simonetti says she will be running on a platform of "hope and peace."

"I am running for Senate because I believe in the resiliency of Minnesota — a state where every voice matters, every dream has a chance, and every community thrives," said Simonetti in a press release, "We need leadership who partners with the community in hope, peace, and authentic connection. Until election day, and beyond, I'll be listening to what matters most to Minnesotans and focusing attention on the fun and beauty that make our state a wonderful place to live."

According to the press release, Simonetti’s platform "centers on affordable healthcare and housing, economic and educational opportunity, and a sustainable future that ensures that Minnesota’s values of resilience and compassion shine on the national stage."

Previous political races

Dig deeper:

Simonetti lost the endorsement of the 3rd Congressional District Republican Party in her bid for Hennepin County Commissioner after her arrest in Edina and subsequent charges of misdemeanor assault from the tarantula incident.

Randy Sutter, Chair of the 3rd Congressional District Republicans, released the following statement following the incident:

"In consultation with our Nominating Committee, I am announcing that the 3rd Congressional District Republicans do not endorse or recommend Marisa Simonetti for any elected office in this district. Simonetti does not reflect our values. In her representation of herself as a Republican, she has only served to embarrass the Republican Party."

Tarantula tantrum

The backstory:

In June 2024, Simonetti says she rented space to a local attorney, Jackie Vasquez. However, the arrangement fell apart in less than three weeks.

In the five-bedroom home, Simonetti was living upstairs, and Vasquez was staying on the lower level. There are questions about whether Simonetti should have been subleasing the space since she's not the homeowner.

The dispute apparently started because Vasquez was complaining of a "spider infestation."

Simonetti says the complaints were nonstop, finally asking Vasquez to leave, but she wouldn’t. She claims that Vasquez then sent harassing messages.

During an argument that ensued, Vasquez started recording video and Simonetti blasted loud Christian music, banged pots and pans, and screamed.

The confrontation included Simonetti tossing a tarantula and various other items down the stairs – a move she said was an ode to the movie "Home Alone."

"I mean, there is an element of humor to that movie, and at the end, what was I supposed to do?" Simonetti told FOX 9’s Karen Scullin in an interview.

Vasquez says she wasn’t a squatter and paid $1,500 to stay there.

Simonetti confirmed Vasquez did pay, but then talked in circles when questioned regarding who owns the home.

Despite the incident, Simonetti said at the time she still intended to run for Hennepin County Commissioner — a race she eventually lost.