Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers

Starting Wednesday, Margaritaville at Sea is launching its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community.

"For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites you to sail free on a much-deserved 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island," the cruise line says on its website.

The program gives one free cruise to the Bahamas for members of the U.S. military (active and veteran), first responders, law enforcement officers, and educators.

Sailing from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Grand Bahama Island, guests will enjoy a 3-day, 2-night cruise onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. The ship features a spa and salon to get you in full relaxation mode and gourmet food options.

Once you step foot in the Bahamas, you can choose to soak up the sun at the beach or for an extra charge, book an excursion like swimming with dolphins and pigs!

The "Heroes Sail Free" offer only applies to the verified member and sailings from September 9, 2022, through December 29, 2023.

For more information and to claim your free cruise, visit the Margaritaville at Sea website.