Maple syrup boil starts fire in Stearns County

By
Published 
Stearns County
FOX 9


A person trying to boil maple syrup inadvertently started a fire at a property in Stearns County on Tuesday.

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person trying to boil maple syrup inadvertently started a fire at a property in Stearns County on Tuesday.

At approximately 10:36 p.m. the Stearns County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a building on fire.

Several agencies responded, including the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Chain of Lakes Fire Department and Cold Spring Police Department.

Upon arrival, it was determined the fire had started in an outbuilding, where the syrup had allegedly been boiling.

The fire was contained to a wall and ceiling, and was extinguished successfully by responding agencies.