Man with 'Free Billie Eilish' sign climbs TV tower in Hollywood

A man holding a "Free Billie Eilish" sign and playing a guitar was spotted on top of the KTLA tower in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon.

Images from the scene show the nearby roads closed and blocked off to traffic.

The man was seen sitting on top of the tower, playing a guitar, and holding a sign that read "Free Billie Eilish".

Authorities closed Sunset Blvd. and placed a giant air mattress under the tower.

It is unclear how the man got on top of the tower or what he is protesting.