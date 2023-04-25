Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
13
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Man with 'Free Billie Eilish' sign climbs TV tower in Hollywood

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
FOX 11

Man with sign climbs TV tower in Hollywood

A man with a 'Free Billie Eilish' sign climbs on a TV tower in Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES - A man holding a "Free Billie Eilish" sign and playing a guitar was spotted on top of the KTLA tower in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon. 

Images from the scene show the nearby roads closed and blocked off to traffic. 

The man was seen sitting on top of the tower, playing a guitar, and holding a sign that read "Free Billie Eilish". 

Authorities closed Sunset Blvd. and placed a giant air mattress under the tower. 

It is unclear how the man got on top of the tower or what he is protesting. 