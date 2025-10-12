Man used watch to call 911 after falling down riverbank in Minneapolis

The Brief A man fell down a steep riverbank in Minneapolis on Saturday evening. The man used his watch to call 911 to get help. Minneapolis firefighter helped pull the man out of a deep river bluff near East River Flats Park.



Minneapolis firefighters rescued a man who fell down a steep riverbank along the Mississippi on Saturday evening.

Riverbank rescue

What we know:

Firefighters say the man called 911 using his watch shortly before 8:30 p.m. after falling down the river bank and ending up in brush.

The man said he wasn't sure exactly where he was but said he was at East River Flats Park earlier in the evening.

Rescue effort:

University of Minnesota police and Minneapolis firefighters responded to look for the man. Using sirens, spotlights and infrared lights, police were able to spot the man "buried deep in the steep river bluff."

Firefighters rapelled 20 feet down the bluff to get down to the man. A fire rescue boat was brought in to transport the victim out, versus lifting him out of the river bluff.

The man was taken to an ambulance at a nearby rowing club and transported to the hospital in stable condition.