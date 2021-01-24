Man suspected of arson after deadly house fire in Le Center

A man has been arrested after police suspect him of setting a fire that killed a 64-year-old man in Le Center, Minnesota early Sunday morning.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after the fire at 37722 Hunting Preserve Lane.

Authorities discovered a dead body of an adult male believed to be Bruce Alan Traxler, 64. He was the resident of that address.

The 25-year-old was arrested Sunday and will appear in court Tuesday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.