Man seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 20, 2024 8:01pm CDT
The Minneapolis police logo on a squad vehicle. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was stabbed in the neck in Minneapolis Saturday afternoon, resulting in him being seriously injured. 

What we know

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Hennepin Avenue just before 3 p.m. to reports of a person being down and bleeding. When they arrived, officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound to the neck. 

Officers then secured the scene and canvassed the area, and no arrests have been made. 

What we don't know 

Police say there is "limited information" available about this incident, and they have not said what led up to the stabbing. 

The incident remains under investigation. 