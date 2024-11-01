Man rescued from garbage truck in Fargo, crews needed for rescue

The Brief A little after 6 a.m. Friday morning authorities in Fargo were called to the site of someone stuck in the back of a garbage truck. Authorities say a person driving by at the time heard the person in the back of the truck calling for help. The rescue effort required help from three fire engines, a truck company, a technical rescue unit and a battalion chief.



Authorities in Fargo, North Dakota, rescued a man from a commercial garbage truck on Friday after they say he had become trapped in the machine.

What we know

On Nov. 1, around 6:24 a.m., the Fargo Fire Department responded to a rescue operation after receiving a report that someone was trapped inside a commercial garbage truck.

Crews say that a driver on the 500 block of Oak Street North found the person in the back of the truck, calling for help.

The Fargo Fire Department’s response included three fire engines, a truck company, a technical rescue unit and a battalion chief.

When they arrived, crews deployed a ladder truck and bucket system to safely extract them from the truck. They were then transported to a nearby hospital. Injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No charges have been filed in connection to the incident yet.

What we don’t know

Authorities have not specified how the man became stuck in the truck to begin with.