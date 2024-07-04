Expand / Collapse search
Man mows American flag 'grassterpiece'

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 4, 2024 1:08pm CDT
Minnesota
FOX 9
article

Courtesy: Grassterpiece, via Instagram (Supplied)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - July 4th celebrations have met the art of mowing.

These works of art were done by the Minnesota man behind the Instagram handle "grassterpiece".

The designs take about three or four hours to perfect.

Anyone can check out the American flag and more of these lawn creations again on his Instagram, grassterpiece

Photos of other lawn flag designs can be viewed below:

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy: Grassterpiece, via Instagram

From: Supplied