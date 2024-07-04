Man mows American flag 'grassterpiece'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - July 4th celebrations have met the art of mowing.
These works of art were done by the Minnesota man behind the Instagram handle "grassterpiece".
The designs take about three or four hours to perfect.
Anyone can check out the American flag and more of these lawn creations again on his Instagram, grassterpiece.
Photos of other lawn flag designs can be viewed below:
