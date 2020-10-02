Man killed in shooting Thursday night in Minneapolis

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Minneapolis.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police officers were near the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and 26th Street East when they heard gunfire, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responding to the shots found a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. They called for paramedics and began rendering aid to the man.

Paramedics transported the victim to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

The shooting is under investigation. No one is in custody.