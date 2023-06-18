Man killed in Brooklyn Center shooting

A man is dead after shots rang out Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center, police say.

In a release late Sunday night, police said they are investigating the shooting along the 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North, just north of the Minneapolis border, Investigators say, around 4:00 p.m., an adult male victim was privately transported to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time but the shooting is not believed to be random act. The motive and what led up to the shooting are not clear at this point.

An investigation is ongoing along Bryant Avenue as officers process the crime scene. No other injuries have been reported.