Man killed, 4-year-old girl seriously injured after driver fails to stop at stop sign in Cass County

A 58-year-old man was killed and a 4-year-old girl was seriously injured when an SUV towing another car failed to stop at a stop sign and struck their vehicle in northern Minnesota Sunday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on County Road 8 at the intersection with County Road 63 south of Federal Dam in Cass County.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a Chevrolet Trailblazer towing a passenger car on a car dolly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the Oldsmobile Silhouette SUV.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, a 58-year-old Federal Dam man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 4-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer, a 62-year-old Squaw Lake man, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.



