Man hit, killed while picking up piece of metal on western Wisconsin highway

A man who had gotten out of his car to pick up a piece of metal on a highway in western Wisconsin was struck and killed by another vehicle over the weekend.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 8 near Highway 46, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, Good Samaritans and first responders were rendering aid to the victim.

Deputies learned during the investigation that the victim had gotten out of his vehicle to pick up a piece of metal lying in the road. He walked into the eastbound lane of the highway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle that struck the victim drove a short distance before pulling over.

The victim later died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.