Man found dead in south Minneapolis house fire

The Brief A man in his 60s died in a house fire in Minneapolis Saturday afternoon. Firefighters faced heavy debris but extinguished the blaze after about 40 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the man’s identity has not yet been released.



Firefighters are investigating the Minneapolis’s second fire fatality of the year after a man died in a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Fatal fire on 28th Avenue South

What we know:

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD), fire crews arrived shortly after 1:00 p.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of a single-family home on 28th Avenue South. Bystanders alerted firefighters that someone might be trapped inside.

Crews had to work through heavy debris to reach the upstairs area. It took about 40 minutes to fully put out the fire.

During the primary search, firefighters found a man in his 60s dead on the second floor. No one else was found after searching all the floors.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control took in a dog found outside the home.

Assistant Chief Wes Van Vickle said, "The department is grateful to the neighbors who alerted fire crews that someone may still have been inside, allowing them to act quickly."

Fire safety reminders and community response

What they're saying:

"This afternoon’s tragic loss of life weighs heavily on all of us, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said Van Vickle.

He also encourages the public to regularly check and maintain smoke detectors and fire extinguishers at home.

There were no other injuries reported. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is working to confirm the man’s identity.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the man’s name has not been released.