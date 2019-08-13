Man found dead on West River Parkway bike path in Minneapolis

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police are investigating after officers discovered a body lying on the bike path along West River Parkway in Minneapolis late Monday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the officers were on patrol near the 200 block of West River Parkway when they came across the body around 11:50 p.m. They immediately called for paramedics after they found the man had suffered trauma and was not breathing.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the cause of death, but have opened a homicide investigation.

Police are also investigating another homicide across town after a body was found by the railroad tracks in northeast Minneapolis.

“At this point, we have no information that these are linked right now,” said Sgt. Darcy Horn with Minneapolis police.

Minneapolis Police Spokesperson John Elder said officers are looking for both public and private cameras that may have caught video of either crime.

If you have any information on either case, contact Minneapolis police.