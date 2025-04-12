Man found dead after going missing in Wisconsin wildlife area

The Brief A man was found dead in the Cylon Marsh Wildlife area in St. Croix County, Wisconsin after going missing. The man went missing on April 11 after he didn't return from the wildlife area when expected. He was described by authorities as an "outdoorsman". The search intensified Saturday morning, when the man was found dead.



A man was found dead Saturday morning after he went missing in a Wisconsin wildlife area Friday evening.

Man missing in Cylon Marsh Wildlife area

What we know:

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office received a welfare check after a man who was believed to be in the Cylon Marsh Wildlife area, and was overdue to be home.

Authorities say they responded to the area and found the vehicle belonging to the missing "outdoorsman".

The search for the man continued overnight, and by Saturday morning more resources were brought in, law enforcement said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the man was found dead in the wildlife area. He was identified by authorities as 27-year-old Louis Frederick Miller of River Falls, Wisconsin.

Authorities don't believe foul play was a factor in Miller's death.

What we don't know:

The cause of death is currently unknown, but it is under investigation by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner's Office.