Police help ‘embarassed’ man remove handcuffs after couple loses key

An Apple Valley police officer assisted a couple had to call police after losing the key to a pair of handcuffs Wednesday.

According to Apple Valley Police, officers were called to a home where they found a man handcuffed behind his back.

Police say the man said he was “embarrassed” and “would rather not say why he was handcuffed.”

The man said he had lost the key to the handcuffs, but officers helped un-cuff him with a warning to always keep keys handy.