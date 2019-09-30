Man dies from injuries 3 weeks after shooting near downtown Minneapolis

A man died from his injuries three weeks after he was shot near downtown Minneapolis, police said Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. Minneapolis police officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Hawthrone Avenue on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures and they eventually transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The victim died at HCMC on Sept. 29. The medical examiner will release his identity and cause of death.

No one is in custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip electrically to CrimeStoppersMN.org.

