Man dies at hospital after shooting in Minneapolis, second homicide in 24 hours

A Saturday evening shooting has left a man dead in what Minneapolis police said is the second homicide in 24 hours.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 19th Street E and 15th Avenue S in the Ventura Village neighborhood on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man on the ground who had suffered a serious gunshot wound. Police and paramedics provided medical aid to the victim, who was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center. However, the victim later died at the hospital.

Officers are continuing the investigation into the shooting; no suspects are in custody.

The incident follows another deadly shooting in Minneapolis Friday night where police said a woman shot a man on Humboldt Avenue N.