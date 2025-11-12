Man dies after Winona duplex fire

article

The Brief A man died after a fire in a duplex in Winona early Wednesday morning. Firefighters had difficulty accessing the home due to the front door being barricaded with household objects. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.



A man died after a duplex caught fire in Winona early Wednesday morning.

Fatal Winona house fire

What we know:

According to Winona police, officers responded to a fire at a duplex on the 550 block of East 3rd Street.

At the scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the upstairs window of the home.

Authorities say that a resident of the first floor apartment of the duplex told officers that there was one person still inside the upstairs apartment.

Firefighters had difficulty opening the upstairs apartment's door, saying it was barricaded from the inside with household items.

Fire crews then entered through a second-story window, and found a 33-year-old man unresponsive, authorities said.

The man later died at the scene.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but is under investigation.