Man dies after striking parked car, landing in ditch north of Alexandria, Minn.

A man died after a crash Saturday morning just north of Alexandria, Minnesota.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:52 a.m., authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Miltona. When deputies arrived, they discovered that one man parked his car partially in the eastbound lane of County Road 14. Another man was traveling east on County Road 14 when he struck the car and landed in a ditch.

The driver was extricated from his vehicle and transported to the hospital where he later died. He has been identified as 94-year-old Kenneth Jakob Karius of Miltona.

Officials said the road conditions were icy, and the crash is still under investigation.