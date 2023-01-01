Man dies after shooting at New Year's after-hours party in Minneapolis

A man died at the hospital hours after a shooting that followed a New Year's party in Minneapolis.

Officers were called out around 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, just off I-94 in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. According to police, at that spot, they found a man in his 20s shot inside a vehicle.

He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. A few hours after the shooting, a second gunshot victim, a man in his 40s, also showed up at the hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they later determined the shooting had happened at a building a couple blocks north that had been rented out for an after-hours party. At the building, there was a "large crowd and chaotic scene", officers say. After searching the building, officers say they found three guns and evidence of a shooting inside the building.

Investigators say it appears a verbal argument between two people ended with shots being fired inside the party building.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.