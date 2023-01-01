Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Freeborn County, Steele County, Waseca County
10
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Mower County
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Jackson County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Lac Qui Parle County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Man dies after shooting at New Year's after-hours party in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:28PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died at the hospital hours after a shooting that followed a New Year's party in Minneapolis.

Officers were called out around 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, just off I-94 in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. According to police, at that spot, they found a man in his 20s shot inside a vehicle.

He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. A few hours after the shooting, a second gunshot victim, a man in his 40s, also showed up at the hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they later determined the shooting had happened at a building a couple blocks north that had been rented out for an after-hours party. At the building, there was a "large crowd and chaotic scene", officers say. After searching the building, officers say they found three guns and evidence of a shooting inside the building.

Investigators say it appears a verbal argument between two people ended with shots being fired inside the party building.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.