Man dies after falling off boat into water in Otter Tail County

A man has died after he fell off a pontoon boat into the water at Otter Tail Lake Saturday afternoon.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, deputies and first responders received a report of a drowning on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake just after 2:30 p.m.

At the scene, authorities discovered a 63-year-old man was on a pontoon boat with his family when he fell into the water trying to reach an item, law enforcement said.

People in a nearby pontoon boat helped pull the unconscious man out of the water, and Otter Tail County Water Patrol arrived and gave the man medical aid until they arrived at shore.

According to authorities, the man ultimately died at the scene. He was not wearing a life jacket when the incident happened.