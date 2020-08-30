Man dies after being found shot in his car in north Minneapolis

Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot in his vehicle Sunday night in north Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood.

Minneapolis police responded around 7:30 p.m. for the shooting near the Full Stop gas station on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North.

At the scene, investigators found the victim inside his car in the middle of the street. He was rushed by paramedics to North Memorial Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the shooting.