Man dead after crashing car into tree in Duluth Township

The Brief A 24-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Homestead Road in Duluth Township on Wednesday, June 24. Authorities say speed is believed to be the main factor in the crash, and no one else was in the vehicle. The man has been identified as Zander Leroy Hamlin of Duluth Township.



Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that left a Duluth Township man dead after his car struck a tree and spun out on Homestead Road.

Emergency response and crash details

What we know:

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Homestead Road at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 after a single vehicle left the road, hit a large tree in the east ditch, then reentered the roadway and spun several times before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle had severe damage, and no other people were inside. The man was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but speed is believed to be the cause of the crash.

The man has been identified as Zander Leroy Hamlin, a 24-year-old from Duluth Township.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the investigation or the events leading up to the crash.