Man charged in deadly shooting in Minneapolis' Hiawatha neighborhood

A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in the Hiawatha neighborhood over the weekend.

Buay David Duol has been charged with second-degree murder. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Sunday around 2:24 a.m., Minneapolis police responded to a report of shots fired at a duplex in the 4300 block of 46th Avenue South. A witness told police they heard an argument, then about 30 minutes later shots rang out. When officers went into the home, they found Lavelle Deharon Jackson lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Emergency crews took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy later revealed he had been shot three times.

According to witnesses, Jackson went to the home on 46th Avenue because he was angry his girlfriend accused him of being a cheater, the charges state. He returned and told the witnesses he kicked her out of her house and asked the witnesses to come with him back to the home to pick up some of his stuff. While they were there, a man later identified as Duol walked inside and shot Jackson several times.

The charges say the girlfriend told police she called several people to come get her after Jackson came over. One of the calls she made was to Duol's brother. Duol is the father of her child.

Duol is in custody at Hennepin County Jail.

