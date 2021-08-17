Man, 67, dies in northern Minnesota ATV crash

A 67-year-old man died in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota Monday morning.

The deadly crash occurred at 6:18 a.m. on Emerald Road in Cushing Township, approximately three miles north of Randall, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Joseph Stein of Randall was traveling north on Emerald Road on an ATV when he lost control and was ejected off the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.