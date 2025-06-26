Man, 60, dies in Fosston house fire, 2 kids injured

The Brief A 60-year-old man died and three others, including two kids, were hurt in a house fire in Fosston on Wednesday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrived early Wednesday morning to find the home fully-engulfed. The man who died was identified as Kevin Haugen.



Fosston house fire

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, they received a report of a house fire near the bus garage in Fosston. When authorities arrived, the residence at 718 1st Street East was fully-engulfed, and it was believed one person was inside the residence.

The Fosston Fire Department was able to put the blaze out, and found one person inside who had died. Authorities identified the man as 60-year-old Kevin Haugen.

Three others sustain injuries

Why you should care:

Authorities say a 31-year-old man and two kids, ages 4 and 8, sustained injuries but were able to escape the house.

The fire remains under investigation.