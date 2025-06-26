Man, 60, dies in Fosston house fire, 2 kids injured
FOSSTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 60-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in northwestern Minnesota on Wednesday, authorities say.
Fosston house fire
What we know:
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, they received a report of a house fire near the bus garage in Fosston. When authorities arrived, the residence at 718 1st Street East was fully-engulfed, and it was believed one person was inside the residence.
The Fosston Fire Department was able to put the blaze out, and found one person inside who had died. Authorities identified the man as 60-year-old Kevin Haugen.
Three others sustain injuries
Why you should care:
Authorities say a 31-year-old man and two kids, ages 4 and 8, sustained injuries but were able to escape the house.
The fire remains under investigation.