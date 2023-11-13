Lyndale apartment complex rubble cleaned up 1 year after fire

A vacant apartment building burned down in Minneapolis nearly a year ago, and since then has remained a pile of rubble in an otherwise popular neighborhood.

On Dec. 3, 2022, Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a four-story apartment building located on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South just after 6 a.m.

The previously condemned building had caught fire, the cause of which still remains unknown.

Since then, the lot It used to sit on has remained vacant.

Jamey Groethe, who owns the Leaning Tower of Pizza next door, says the city began discussing clearing the location last April, but only recently was a contract approved for debris removal.

"It was bad for the neighborhood, it was an eyesore," Groethe told FOX 9. "It didn’t do anything to kind of embrace a level of safety in the neighborhood."