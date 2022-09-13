LuceLine Orchard offers pick-your-own apples, free activities for children

Minnesota is home to more than 120 apple orchards, including LuceLine Orchard in Watertown.

FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K recently visited the orchard, which has several varieties of apples ready for visitors to pick.

It's free to visit and park at the 155-acre orchard, which also boasts other attractions. Among them: a corn maze, a sunflower field, a jumping pillow, a corn tent, animals and various free activities for kids. It also hosts weekend concerts throughout the season.

LuceLine also has a grill and a pub with bloody marys, sangria, beer, burgers, brats, sweet corn, cheese curds and more.

The orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday.

