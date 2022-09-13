Expand / Collapse search

LuceLine Orchard offers pick-your-own apples, free activities for children

By FOX 9 Staff
Pick-your-own apples at LuceLine Orchard in Watertown

FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K visits LuceLine Orchard in Watertown, which is among Minnesota's more than 120 orchards. LuceLine currently has a few varieties ready in the pick-your-own orchard, as well as a corn maze, sun flower field, jumping pillow, corn tent, animals, and free activities.

WATERTOWN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota is home to more than 120 apple orchards, including LuceLine Orchard in Watertown. 

FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K recently visited the orchard, which has several varieties of apples ready for visitors to pick. 

It's free to visit and park at the 155-acre orchard, which also boasts other attractions. Among them: a corn maze, a sunflower field, a jumping pillow, a corn tent, animals and various free activities for kids. It also hosts weekend concerts throughout the season. 

LuceLine also has a grill and a pub with bloody marys, sangria, beer, burgers, brats, sweet corn, cheese curds and more. 

The orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday.

Watch the video in the player above for more on this orchard and family event center.