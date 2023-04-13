Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow murder trial day 9: Melanie Gibb, former best friend of 'Doomsday mom,' testifies

By Justin Lum, FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 9:46AM
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - Melanie Gibb, the former best friend of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" who's accused of killing her two youngest children," is testifying in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday

The focus in court on April 12 shifted to the relationship between Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell. A captain in the Madison County Jail who manages the jail's Telmate system for inmates took the stand, and the jury heard a call between the couple that took place in June 2020, as Fremont County Sheriff's deputies and the FBI searched Daybell's property.

In the call, Vallow can be heard asking if they are seizing stuff, and Daybell replied that authorities were searching.

Lori Vallow trial: Full audio of Idaho law enforcement testimonies (April 12)

Cameras are not permitted in the courtroom, but you can listen to the audio. Three witnesses took the stand, all of them representing different law enforcement agencies in Idaho. Vallow is accused of murdering her two children after moving them from Arizona to Rexburg.

Authorities eventually found the remains of Vallow's children J.J. and Tylee Ryan in shallow graves.

Court adjourned early on Wednesday after one of the lead prosecutors had a death in the family.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

FOX 10's Justin Lum is in Idaho covering the trial. Follow him at @jlumfox10 on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom.