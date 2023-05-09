Lori Vallow murder trial day 25: Closing arguments set for May 11

The prosecution and defense have both rested in the trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" accused of killing her two children.

The prosecution presented their final witness on Tuesday. Nicholas Edwards, the lead investigator for the Idaho Attorney General's Office, took the stand. Edwards, who assisted in the investigation into the death of Chad Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, testified about texts between Lori and Chad, saying Tammy had two life insurance policies that both paid out to Chad.

Daybell is Lori Vallow's husband, and the alleged co-conspirator in the deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as Tammy.

FOX 10's Justin Lum reports that Lori Vallow will not testify in her own defense.

Closing arguments will be heard Thursday morning.

Also on May 9, the judge ruled that the verdict will be livestreamed on the court's YouTube channel.

Cameras have been banned from the courtroom since September over worries that too much coverage would make it hard to find a fair and impartial jury.

