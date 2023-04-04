Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow murder trial day 2: Jury selection continues

By Justin Lum, FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 10:05AM
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - Jury selection is scheduled to resume Tuesday in the trial of the so-called "Doomsday mom" charged in the murders of her two children.

Prosecutors charged Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and big sister Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday in 2019. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

A look at Lori Vallow via Zoom from a remote courtroom inside the Ada County courthouse on Monday showed her sitting between her two lawyers watching the jury selection process intently.

The investigation garnered worldwide attention and was closely followed in the rural eastern Idaho community where the bodies of the children were found buried in Chad Daybell’s yard. As a result, Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce moved the trial more than 200 miles east to the city of Boise.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, but only Vallow Daybell’s trial begins Monday. The cases have been severed, and Chad Daybell’s trial is still months away. Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison if convicted.

LIVE UPDATES: Lori Vallow, so-called 'Doomsday mom' accused of killing her kids, stands trial

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.